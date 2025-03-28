Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.26 and last traded at $62.07. Approximately 4,150,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 12,561,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 4.6 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.53%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,778. This represents a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,768 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 213,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,862,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after buying an additional 535,203 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,476,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

