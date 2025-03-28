MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 42448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on HZO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

MarineMax Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $497.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $125,583.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,642.80. This trade represents a 14.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $124,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,668.06. The trade was a 25.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

