MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HZO

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $23.36 on Friday. MarineMax has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.94.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $124,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,668.06. This represents a 25.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $125,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,560 shares in the company, valued at $721,642.80. The trade was a 14.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,271,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,503,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,832,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $3,126,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 173,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 90,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.