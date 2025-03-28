Manufacturing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 25th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, ServiceNow, and Exxon Mobil are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies primarily engaged in the production of goods, ranging from raw materials to finished products. They represent investments in industries that typically rely on large-scale facilities, heavy machinery, and skilled labor, and their performance can be influenced by economic cycles, technological innovation, and global market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,582,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,039,274. The company has a market cap of $936.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.27 and a 200 day moving average of $192.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded up $14.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $864.01. 707,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $968.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $985.50. The firm has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $116.44. 4,874,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,959,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $505.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

