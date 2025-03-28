MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.58.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$23.70 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$13.42 and a 1-year high of C$25.36. The company has a current ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.49.

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).

