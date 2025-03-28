LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) Stock Price Down 34.5% – Should You Sell?

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) traded down 34.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.26. 30,243,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12,377% from the average session volume of 242,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

LQR House Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 5.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LQR House

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in LQR House stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.94% of LQR House at the end of the most recent quarter.

About LQR House

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through its CWS Platform. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands.

