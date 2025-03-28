LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,020 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $49,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $93.54 and a one year high of $119.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.42.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

