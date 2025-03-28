LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.22% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $57,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 445,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 263,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 203,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 157,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 154,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period.

QEFA opened at $79.90 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $81.71. The company has a market cap of $882.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $76.92.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

