LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.95% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $57,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,013,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,423,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,157,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,991,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period.

SYLD opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.21. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $76.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

