LPL Financial LLC Acquires 141,880 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $47,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,964,191.81. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 905,864 shares of company stock worth $77,824,710. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $82.23 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.