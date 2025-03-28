Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 14,520 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.19% of Trimble worth $32,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,937 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $50,041,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trimble by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,837,000 after buying an additional 520,980 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,663,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,852,000 after acquiring an additional 285,907 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $68.76.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

