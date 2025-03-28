Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 13,691 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,691 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.77% of Axos Financial worth $30,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Axos Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,482.50. The trade was a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Axos Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AX opened at $64.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.96.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

