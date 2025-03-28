Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 12,311 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,311 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.91% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $54,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 657.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $126.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.60. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $181.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITE. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

