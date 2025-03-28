Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,673 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.54% of Herc worth $29,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Herc by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Herc by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Price Performance

HRI stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.18 and its 200 day moving average is $183.57. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.84 million. Research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Herc in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.20.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

