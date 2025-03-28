Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,850 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.33% of CyberArk Software worth $48,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,287,000 after buying an additional 391,900 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 882.4% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,339,000 after purchasing an additional 505,088 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 560,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 545,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,600,000 after purchasing an additional 87,201 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $341.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.26. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $223.41 and a one year high of $421.00. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -174.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

