Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $43.54 Million Holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.43% of Talen Energy worth $43,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Talen Energy by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.36.

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $202.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $258.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.25.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

