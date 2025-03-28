Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 584,502 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.40% of NeoGenomics worth $29,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $9.48 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEO. Benchmark downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

