Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,922,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,748 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.91% of Under Armour worth $32,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 150,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,815,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Under Armour by 48.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 613,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 199,348 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE:UAA opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

