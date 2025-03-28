Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stock Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,366 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 2.58% of Cadre worth $33,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDRE. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadre in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 18.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 87.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 738,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 344,483 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Cadre by 16.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $30.64 on Friday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Cadre Increases Dividend

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.95 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $1,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,866,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,414,200.96. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadre Profile

(Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.