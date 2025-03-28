Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 11,438 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.33% of Generac worth $30,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

