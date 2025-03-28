LM Advisors LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,610,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IXJ stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $85.21 and a 52-week high of $101.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.31.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

