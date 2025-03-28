LM Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.55.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $341.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.25 and a 200 day moving average of $338.67. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

