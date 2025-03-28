Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Lowered to Hold Rating by Atb Cap Markets

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

