Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $108.50 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.35 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.60 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.81.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

