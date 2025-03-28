Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 317.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,273 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 502.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,015.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 200,388 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $204.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

