Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,741 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $226.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.9188 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

