Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 12,625 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,983 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,306,068 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $98,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 29.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

