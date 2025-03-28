Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Outlook of Exelixis Q1 Earnings

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Exelixis in a report released on Wednesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley raised Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $36.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 341,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,231,886.40. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $331,430.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356,605 shares in the company, valued at $13,479,669. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

