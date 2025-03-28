Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Outlook of Exelixis Q1 Earnings

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Exelixis in a report released on Wednesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $36.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.
In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 341,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,231,886.40. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $331,430.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356,605 shares in the company, valued at $13,479,669. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
