Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Leatt had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%.

Leatt Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEAT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.34. Leatt has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

