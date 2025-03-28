Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a growth of 7,836.7% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,190.5 days.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. Lancashire has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $8.76.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

