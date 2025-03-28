Kurtis Paul Keeney Purchases 701 Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Stock

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) Director Kurtis Paul Keeney purchased 701 shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,372.31.

Kurtis Paul Keeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Kurtis Paul Keeney acquired 57 shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,377.52.

On Friday, March 14th, Kurtis Paul Keeney bought 300 shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,020.00.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:MHC.UN opened at C$24.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$349.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.05. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$24.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MHC.UN shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.10.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Featured Stories

