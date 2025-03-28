Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRYS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,455,000 after purchasing an additional 119,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after buying an additional 62,178 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,095,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $182.75 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.72 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.84. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

