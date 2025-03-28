KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.33 and last traded at $28.47. Approximately 4,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 14,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 210,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 161,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,000.

About KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF

The KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (KEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks the investment results of an index focused on large-cap and mid-cap companies within emerging market countries, excluding China. KEMX was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by KraneShares.

