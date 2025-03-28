Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $55,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 127.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $635.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $684.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $803.87. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $629.02 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.