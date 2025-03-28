Korea Investment CORP Sells 23,501 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,501 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $49,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $251.86 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.61 and its 200 day moving average is $260.64.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,802.68. This trade represents a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.30.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

