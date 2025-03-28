Korea Investment CORP Purchases 87,776 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,776 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.14% of Flutter Entertainment worth $66,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $239,306,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $815,000. DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $5,116,000.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. The trade was a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. This represents a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FLUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.41.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $236.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,077.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.61.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

