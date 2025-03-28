Korea Investment CORP Has $46.96 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $46,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,946,863,000 after buying an additional 79,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,181,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after purchasing an additional 185,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,612,583,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,147 shares in the company, valued at $127,042,177.34. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,477.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,383.41 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,342.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,329.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.