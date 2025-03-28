KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 468.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Doximity by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Doximity by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $85.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

