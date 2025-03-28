KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TKO opened at $151.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.06. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $179.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,600.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 125,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.06 per share, for a total transaction of $17,966,762.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 807,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,503,210.56. This trade represents a 18.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonya E. Medina purchased 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,860. The trade was a 13.19 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,921,383 shares of company stock worth $304,417,051 and sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

