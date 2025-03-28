KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $143,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 307,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,366,000 after buying an additional 237,615 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $24,177,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,613,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,823.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 90,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $201.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $160.98 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $122.14 and a one year high of $192.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

