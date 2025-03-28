KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 25,700 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agree Realty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.78 and a 1-year high of $78.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp cut Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

