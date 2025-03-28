KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 12,900 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $118.70 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average of $133.14.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

