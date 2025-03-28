KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 103,654 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KREF stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 296.16 and a current ratio of 296.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

