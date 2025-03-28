Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the February 28th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

KGSPY traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.73. 21,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,484. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $99.85.

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

