Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Trading Down 13.5% – Here’s Why

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 238.70 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 241.97 ($3.13). 1,843,341,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,725% from the average session volume of 65,247,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.70 ($3.62).

Kingfisher Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 251.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 270.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of £4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Kingfisher had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

Kingfisher Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.72 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.94%.

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

