Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Trading Down 13.5% – Here’s Why

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 238.70 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 241.97 ($3.13). 1,843,341,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,725% from the average session volume of 65,247,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.70 ($3.62).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 251.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 270.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of £4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.
Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Kingfisher had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 earnings per share for the current year.
Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.
