Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Down 13.5% – Should You Sell?

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 238.70 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 241.97 ($3.13). 1,843,341,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,725% from the average session volume of 65,247,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.70 ($3.62).
Kingfisher Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 251.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 270.47.
Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kingfisher Increases Dividend
Kingfisher Company Profile
Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.
