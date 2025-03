Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Down 13.5% – Should You Sell?

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 238.70 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 241.97 ($3.13). 1,843,341,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,725% from the average session volume of 65,247,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.70 ($3.62).

Kingfisher Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 251.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 270.47.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

Kingfisher Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.72 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.94%.

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

