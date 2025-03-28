Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 357,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 112,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Kincora Copper Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.06.

Kincora Copper Company Profile

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.

