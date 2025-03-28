Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $9.65 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 1.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. bLong Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,855,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,693. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $244.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $217.22 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.71.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

