Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Solventum were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Solventum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Solventum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

SOLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.48.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

