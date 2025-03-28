Kiltearn Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the period. Polaris comprises about 2.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.49% of Polaris worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Polaris by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Polaris Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.29 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Polaris’s payout ratio is 136.73%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.